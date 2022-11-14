A college student in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao died due to excessive bleeding after she was raped repeatedly by a 25-year-old man.

The accused, who has now been arrested, had taken a performance enhancing pill before the act.

According to the police, the man, Raj Gautam, raped her when she was alone at home.

Despite the victim’s protest, he continued to rape her till she fainted and started bleeding from her private parts, police said.

Seeing this, Gautam got scared and fled leaving the victim bleeding profusely.

Later, her younger sister returned home to find the victim unconscious on the bed. She was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The post-mortem confirmed rape and stated that excessive bleeding owing to serious injury to her private parts caused her death.

Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar said: “Gautam confessed that after knowing that the victim was alone, he went to her house and raped her which caused severe bleeding from her private parts. On seeing this, he fled the spot.”

20221114-144801