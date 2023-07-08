INDIA

UP student pursuing coaching for IIT in Kota hangs self

A student from Uttar Pradesh pursuing coaching for IIT in Kota in Rajasthan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, police said.

The incident came to light when the deceased (Bahadur’s) friend Arpit reached room they shared on Saturday morning.

Bahadur Singh and Arpit, who were pursuing coaching in Kota, used to go to a library located in Mahavir Nagar. Late Friday evening, when Arpit asked Bahadur whether he was going to library, he refused. After this, Arpit went to the library and Bahadur Singh hanged himself late at night.

When Arpit came back to the room around 7 a.m. this morning and called Bahadur, he didn’t get any answer. When Arpit entered the room, he found Bahadur hanging.

The landlord was informed who in turn informed the police. On information, the police reached the spot and rushed Bahadur to the Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said that after Bahadur’s family members reach Kota, the post-mortem of the body will be conducted.

No suicide note has been recovered. In such a situation, the reasons for the suicide could not be ascertained initially, the police added.

As per sources, preliminary investigation revealed that the student was reprimanded in coaching a few days ago and was also ill.

According to Mahaveer Nagar police station, Bahadur Singh (17) was a resident of Faizulla Nagar, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

