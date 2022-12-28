Reports of a police sub-inspector having eloped with a school girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district has sent shock waves in the area.

Jogendra Singh, posted as the chowki in-charge in Palia, is alleged to have eloped with the girl two days ago.

Singh has been sent to lines for remaining absent from duty without informing senior officials.

The girl’s father has given a complaint in this regard in Lucknow, naming the police official.

According to sources, Singh had befriended the girl and was often seen in her company.

