The Uttar Pradesh government will present its first supplementary budget for 2022-2023 in the state Assembly on the first day of the three-day winter session, commencing here on December 5.

Opposition parties have, meanwhile, objected to the date since it coincides with polling in two Assembly seats (Rampur and Khatauli) and one Lok Sabha seat (Mainpuri).

SP MLAs said that convening the assembly session on a day when polling is being held was “unprecedented” and it would be advisable to postpone the same.

Sources said that the state government would like to get the supplementary budget passed on December 6 and carry out legislative business on December 7.

