INDIA

UP suspends IAS officer for prolonged absence

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended 2011 batch IAS officer Abhishek Singh for dereliction in duty.

Singh had been attached to the Revenue Board.

After returning from inter-cadre deputation in June last year, he was put on the waiting list.

Earlier, he was barred from election duty by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for sharing a photo of his on social media during Gujarat Assembly election.

The ECI had “taken a very serious view” of the officer’s Instagram post.

He was ordered to leave the constituency immediately and report to his parent cadre.

All government facilities provided to him in Gujarat were also taken away, including the car featured in his posts.

Singh has not reported back to the state government after being removed from election duty in November last year which is a violation of service rules.

20230208-083604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN police arrest ex-Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji in Rs 3 crore cheating...

    CIL chief stresses on augmenting mining sector’s contribution in GDP

    Rajya Sabha nomination: BJP starts work on ‘Mission South’

    Top LeT terrorist commander, another militant killed in Kashmir