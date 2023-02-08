The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended 2011 batch IAS officer Abhishek Singh for dereliction in duty.

Singh had been attached to the Revenue Board.

After returning from inter-cadre deputation in June last year, he was put on the waiting list.

Earlier, he was barred from election duty by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for sharing a photo of his on social media during Gujarat Assembly election.

The ECI had “taken a very serious view” of the officer’s Instagram post.

He was ordered to leave the constituency immediately and report to his parent cadre.

All government facilities provided to him in Gujarat were also taken away, including the car featured in his posts.

Singh has not reported back to the state government after being removed from election duty in November last year which is a violation of service rules.

