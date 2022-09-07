INDIA

UP teacher booked for physically assaulting dalit girl

NewsWire
0
0

An FIR has been lodged against an upper-caste teacher of a government primary school in Firozabad district for physically assaulting an eight-year-old Dalit student’s arm and hurling a ‘casteist slur’ at her parents when they came to the school to file a complaint.

The FIR was lodged following the orders of sub-divisional magistrate Adesh Kumar Sagar.

The FIR was registered at Pachokhara police station against the accused, Guddu Pandit, posted at Salempur primary school, under IPC section 323 (causing hurt), 325 (grievous hurt), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

The father of the victim, Sunil Kumar, said, “When my wife and I went to the school to complain about the brutal beating of my child, the accused teacher started abusing us and hurled casteist slurs at us in front of others. He threatened us and asked us to leave.”

The incident took place on August 31.

The father said that he made several rounds of the local police station but no action was taken. He eventually filed a complaint at the SDM office on Tuesday, after which an FIR was registered.

“My child’s hand has been fractured. She is traumatised and is not eating properly,” the father added.

Deputy SP, Hari Mohan Singh, said on Wednesday, “An FIR was registered under relevant sections against the teacher of the student based on Kumar’s complaint. The child will be medically examined. The accused teacher has been called for questioning. The entire matter is being probed in detail.”

20220907-081603

