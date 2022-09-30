INDIA

UP teacher held under POCSO Act for misbehaving with girl

A teacher of a prominent school in Lucknow has been booked under the POCSO Act and detained after a Class 6 girl student accused him of touching her inappropriately during an exam.

The school has terminated the services of the teacher.

According to the FIR, the girl complained to her parents about the indecent behaviour of the mathematics teacher during the exam. Her parents then approached the school administration.

The parents were called to the school on September 26 and were told that the teacher will also remain present.

However, the accused teacher took leave on the day the girl’s parents reached the school. The parents then lodged a case with the police.

“My daughter complained about the incident to her class teacher and later to co-ordinator of the school, but there was no response,” her mother alleged.

She said the school administration initially tried to hush up the case.

She also accused the teacher of indulging in similar acts in the past with other girls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Prachi Singh, said that the accused was booked under section of sexual harassment and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He was detained from Aliganj.

“We have taken the statements of the girl before the magistrate and it will be put up with the charge sheet against the accused,” she said.

