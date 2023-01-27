INDIA

UP teacher refuses to sing national anthem; probe ordered

A Muslim teacher at a government primary school in Iglas is now in the eye of storm for refusing to sing the national anthem and offer floral tributes to pictures of Bharat Mata and Goddess Saraswati.

The incident took place in the school during Republic Day celebrations and a video clip of the incident is now going viral on social media.

Hasmuddin reportedly said that his religion allows him to bow his head only before Allah and he would not sing paeans to any other entity.

In the video clip, other teachers can be seen trying to persuade Hasmuddin to follow the rituals.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Satyendra Singh said that he had been apprised of the video clip and had taken the matter seriously.

“I have ordered a probe and will initiate stern action as soon as the report if given to me,” he said.

