Experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will train Uttar Pradesh government school teachers of Class 6 to 8 as the state government wants to make these teachers proficient in major subjects especially science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

According to the government spokesman, “For children to be educated, it is necessary that teachers are qualified and updated. The state government has taken steps in this direction so then its benefits reach other teachers and students.”

Under the scheme, a total of 80 online sessions will be conducted by experts from IIT Gandhinagar and one session will be organised every week. In 2022-23 also, a five-day workshop was organised by the experts of IIT Gandhinagar for teachers of Uttar Pradesh.

To make it more effective, it will now be engaged in the mission of raising the level of education of the state through live sessions in online mode.

Director general, school education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand, said in order to maintain the continuity of the programs in the academic session 2023-24 and to effectively implement the concept of STEM in all the upper primary schools of the state, teachers of science and mathematics will be trained.

It has been decided to conduct 80 online sessions for master trainers by IIT Gandhinagar. These sessions will be conducted every week on Thursday.

The first session will be organised on July 20.

2023071740489