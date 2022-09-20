INDIA

UP: Ten days after marriage, couple consumes poison

NewsWire
0
0

Barely 10 days after her marriage, a 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide under suspicious circumstances in Bijnor’s Badhapur region by allegedly consuming poison.

Her husband, 22, also consumed poison and has been admitted to a private hospital in Jaspur where he continues to be serious.

The incident occurred in the Bhogpur village where Neelam Kaur got married to Bindar Singh.

Neelam and Bindar, belong to the same village, they fell in love and got married.

The woman’s father Jarnail Singh has now alleged dowry harassment and said that his daughter was murdered for dowry.

Singh alleged, “Neighbours of my daughter informed me about the incident. When we rushed to the scene, we found the body of my daughter lying on a cot.”

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said, “Police have registered a case against the deceased’s in-laws, including husband Bindar Singh under section 498a, 304b of IPC and section 3/4 of Dowry Prevention Act. Police are thoroughly probing the matter. Bindar is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.”

According to police sources, prima facie it came to the fore that woman committed suicide over some dispute and her husband also consumed poison later.

20220920-084204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Lashkar-e-Khalsa can carry out terror attacks in India’, warns Intelligence Bureau

    L&T slapped show cause notice with Rs 5L penalty for violating...

    Janhvi Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar have a unique ‘Judaai’ connection

    US makes it clear to Pak that relationship has been downgraded