Three persons have been booked on charges of insulting Hindu deities and desecrating idols during a programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district.

SHO, Maholi, Anup Shukla said that a local resident, Puneet Mishra, informed the cops that Siyaram, Jagdev and Nisha had organised a religious event to propagate Buddhism.

“The complainant said that the accused persons first began hurting Hindu sentiments by insulting the religion and later desecrated the idols of gods and goddesses,” Shukla said.

The SHO added that on the basis of Puneet’s complaint and a video of the act shown by him, an FIR was lodged against the accused under sections 295 A (act intended to outrage religious feelings),153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the IPC and other relevant charges.

“A team has been formed which will probe the case and take statements from other villagers,” he said.

