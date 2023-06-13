WORLD

Up to 870,000 hectare of land face drought in Indonesia due to El Nino

NewsWire
0
3

Extreme hot weather caused by El Nino phenomenon is predicted to drag up to 8,70,000 hectare of agricultural lands in Indonesia into drought and crop failures, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said.

“The extreme El Nino has the potential to cause not only drought, but also crop failures, land fires and pest attacks, for 5,60,000 to 8,70,000 hectare of agricultural lands across the country,” Limpo added on Tuesday during a parliamentary hearing in Jakarta.

Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency BMKG has previously announced that the Southeast Asian country is expected to experience El Nino phenomenon in the second half of this year with its peak coming in August, Xinhua news agency reported.

Limpo said that in order to reduce negative consequences and maintain food production capacity, the Indonesian government will identify and map land areas that are prone to drought to accelerate planting and harvesting there when there’s still rain.

The government will also supply more farm machinery to accelerate planting, offer support for irrigation, and provide agricultural insurance to farmers.

20230614-001204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Warning is a fair thing to do; I’m not a big...

    Twitter Blue users now get ‘prioritised rankings in conversations’

    Data management provider Cohesity lays off employees, CMO moves on

    US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan