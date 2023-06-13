Extreme hot weather caused by El Nino phenomenon is predicted to drag up to 8,70,000 hectare of agricultural lands in Indonesia into drought and crop failures, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said.

“The extreme El Nino has the potential to cause not only drought, but also crop failures, land fires and pest attacks, for 5,60,000 to 8,70,000 hectare of agricultural lands across the country,” Limpo added on Tuesday during a parliamentary hearing in Jakarta.

Indonesia’s meteorology, climatology and geophysical agency BMKG has previously announced that the Southeast Asian country is expected to experience El Nino phenomenon in the second half of this year with its peak coming in August, Xinhua news agency reported.

Limpo said that in order to reduce negative consequences and maintain food production capacity, the Indonesian government will identify and map land areas that are prone to drought to accelerate planting and harvesting there when there’s still rain.

The government will also supply more farm machinery to accelerate planting, offer support for irrigation, and provide agricultural insurance to farmers.

