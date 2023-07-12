INDIA

UP to celebrate Van Mahotsav on July 22

Uttar Pradesh will celebrate Van Mahotsav with a message, ‘Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao’ on July 22.

In the past six years, more than 131 crore sapling s have been planted with public cooperation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that like previous years, this year too Uttar Pradesh will create a new record of plantation with great zeal and enthusiasm.

On August 15, 35 crore saplings will be planted simultaneously in UP.

Every department, institution and citizen will have to take part in planting 35 crore saplings during the massive plantation campaign this year, he said.

The department wise and division wise targets of the plantation have been fixed by the forest department, which is the nodal agency for the drive.

The state government had organised an awareness week in the first week of July. “During the awareness week, great enthusiasm was seen among people. The target of Green Uttar Pradesh will be fulfilled only with the maximum participation of the common people,” he said.

At least 1,000 saplings should be planted in every gram panchayat. The chief minister directed that targets should be set for plantation in urban wards as well.

“Get saplings planted in cowsheds and install tree guards to protect the saplings,” he said.

There is a scheme called ‘Mukhyamantri Krishak Vriksha Dhan’ scheme, which encourages plantation on private farm bunds (medh).

Under this scheme, if the beneficiary of MGNREGA plants a minimum of 200 saplings on his land and protects them, then there is an arrangement to provide an incentive of Rs 50,000 in three years by the state government.

UP has set a target to increase its green cover from 9 per cent at present to 15 per cent by 2026–27.

According to this target, 175 crore saplings will have to be planted and protected in the next five years.

“On the occasion of ‘Van Mahotsav’ on July 22, all ministers should be on the tour of districts under their charge,” said the Chief Minister.

