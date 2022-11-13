The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to channelise the supply of molasses to distilleries through a centralised portal.

The move is aimed at ensuring transparency to the business.

According to the official spokesman, sugar mills have been asked to reserve at least 20 per cent of the total stock they produce, for distilleries.

In the sugarcane molasses policy for 2022-23, the state government has taken measures to usher in transparency in the production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup, officials said.

At present 158 sugar mills in UP are involved in producing molasses after processing cane.

While 28 mills are run by UP Cooperative Sugar Mills Association, 23 are run through UP State Sugar Corporation, three are under the Centre and the remaining 104 are in private hands.

As alcohol produced from molasses is used in distilleries, petroleum depots, pharmacies, chemical units, hospitals, educational institutions, laboratories, security institutions and other establishments, the excise department has been asked to strengthen the procedure being followed to track the product’s distribution cycle.

In the past, molasses has found its way in the illegal and illicit liquor trade and additional measures have been taken to check its misuse, the spokesman said.

As up to 30 per cent of the molasses is produced in Purvanchal, the sugar mills in the region will be asked to offer 20 per cent molasses to local distilleries before exploring other options.

Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Basti and Vindhyachal divisions fall under the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

The government spokesman said the balance of demand and supply will have to be maintained by the units which seek molasses to produce liquor.

