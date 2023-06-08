In its ongoing efforts to boost fish production in the state of Uttar Pradesh and double income of fish farmers, the Yogi Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR).

The agreement has been signed between the NBFGR and the Department of Fisheries in UP to preserve the state fish Chitala, which is on the verge of extinction, in the main rivers of the state and in ponds.

Various schemes are being implemented in the state to boost fish production and increase income of fishermen and fish farmers substantially.

In the first phase, preservation exercise will be carried out in Ghaghra River in Ayodhya, Ganga in Varanasi and Yamuna in Agra.

Additionally, various constructions have taken place at the cost of Rs 2 crore, including that of a high-breed boundary wall, a packed shed and toilets, tin sheds outside the main hatchery and a pump house whereas tube wells have also been installed. Besides, the supervisor’s quarter, staff quarters, and guesthouse store have been renovated.

The Yogi Adityanath government is also modernising fish farming in the state.

In view of this, decision has been taken to develop the Gomti Hatchery Fish Seed Production Centre in Bakkas, situated in the capital city Lucknow, as the first ultra-modern model hatchery in the state.

The project for the second phase, which would cost approximately Rs 6 crore, has been sent for approval to the central government.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the establishment of State-of-the-Art Training-cum-Demonstration Centres will be carried out in five hatcheries of the state, namely Gomti Hatchery-Lucknow, Sarayu Hatchery-Ayodhya, Triveni Hatchery-Prayagraj, Konch Hatchery-Jalaun, and Parikshitgarh Hatchery-Meerut.

A proposal of Rs 3062.42 lakh has been sent by the state government to the Indian government for this purpose.

Along with Chitala, the development techniques for the rearing and conservation of Pabda fish will be carried out with the assistance of the NBFGR.

Due to its high market value, this fish will prove to be helpful in doubling the income of fish farmers.

Therefore, the NBFGR, Lucknow, will be involved in its preservation for which an agreement has also been made.

