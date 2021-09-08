To strengthen the state’s security mechanism, the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) will work in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government to modernise and upgrade the security forces involving use of cutting-edge technology, such as drones and predictive policing.

The UK India Business Council will strengthen state’s security forces by investing in six areas which includes cyber security, drone/anti-drone surveillance system, body worn cameras/integrated data management system, surveillance cameras for projects such as smart city, ready made DNA testing (forensic technology) and AI, big data analytics.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said that efforts were being made by the government to transform the state into an investor-friendly destination and that as per the ease of doing business rating, Uttar Pradesh now ranks the second in India.

A roundtable conference, as a follow up of the event that took place on April 22, was held on Tuesday in which the state government outlined its Homeland Security (HLS) requirements and also understood conditions under which UK firms look to invest in India.

UK defence and security exports, department of international trade, Dominic Gillan asserted that the UK with its huge technology advantage, was the world’s second-largest defence exporter and also showed the UK’s eagerness to do more business with UP by way of trade, as well as, investment relationship.

Additional chief secretary (MSME and export promotion) Navneet Sehgal said that significant steps had been taken by the UP government in the span of the last four years to develop the state’s political and business environment for the benefit of investors.

The government spokesman said that the UK has extensive expertise in areas such as surveillance and AI facial recognition software.

Showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s growing potential and facilities being provided to investors, officials highlighted the availability of land, labour, electricity, infrastructure, skilled manpower and proactive steps taken by the government to transform the state into an investor-friendly destination.

–IANS

amita/skp/