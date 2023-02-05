The Uttar Pradesh Health Department is collaborating with private players to extend screening facility for breast and cervical cancer in every district.

The facility would be made available through district women hospitals and selected medical colleges.

State Principal Secretary (Health), Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma said, “Timely intervention in diagnosing the two kinds of cancers can save lives besides saving women from suffering. The government would also roll out vaccine of cervical cancer for teenaged girls through the routine immunisation programme.”

“At present, imported vaccine is available in private sector and costs up to Rs 3,500 for a dose. India, too, has developed a vaccine which is cheaper. Under the revised strategy, the community health officers (CHOs) deployed at health and wellness centres in rural areas will also help identify cancer cases,” he added.

According to the National Family Health Survey data (2019-21) 1.5 per cent women in Uttar Pradesh have undergone screening tests for cervical cancer. This includes 1.1 per cent urban and 1.7 per cent rural women.

Data also shows that cervical cancer ranks as the second- most prevalent cancers in India.

20230205-144005