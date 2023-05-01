HEALTHINDIA

UP to get 2 more multi-speciality hospitals

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh is all set to get two more multi-specialty hospitals as part of the investments promised during the investors’ summit held in February this year.

While a hospital group has evinced interest in setting up a 400-bed facility in Lucknow, the state health department has received another proposal for a multi-specialty hospital with a similar bed strength on the Varanasi-Mirzapur border.

“The groups interested in new medical ventures in UP had participated in the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit-2023. They have now identified the lands where they will build their hospital,” said a senior health official.

“The state government will ensure that nothing in the entire process is delayed at any stage, be it during documentation or for seeking departmental permissions.”

Meanwhile, Dr Girdhar Gyani, director general of the Association of Healthcare Providers in India (AHPI), said the state government should provide cheaper electricity to private hospitals.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general the Association of International Doctors, said: “Clearances are to be obtained at over two-dozen points for a new venture. Smooth processing under single window system for investors in the healthcare sector can really make a better growth.”

Uttar Pradesh already has multi-specialty chains such as Medanta and Apollo running their hospitals.

Medanta, which has its presence in Lucknow, is expanding its OPD services to 44 districts, with a focus on eastern Uttar Pradesh.

20230501-083404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports 8,586 new Covid cases in 24 hours

    Vaccine hesitancy a threat in overcoming pandemic: Poonawalla

    4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days

    Severe Covid raises risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problem by 16x