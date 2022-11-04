The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to set up over 700 urban health and wellness centres (UHWCs) in the state.

This will enable people in Uttar Pradesh to get medical consultancy near their homes.

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, Lucknow, said, “The process has begun. We have identified the places where UHWCs will be opened and we will issue advertisement to hire places in those areas.”

As many as 108 urban health and wellness centres are to be opened in Lucknow in phases, an official statement said on Friday.

At these centres, 14 diagnostic facilities will be provided to patients. Also, test for cervical cancer detection will be there once the medical staff is trained to conduct it.

The UHWCs will also be providing tele-medicine facilities in which experts sitting at premier institutes will give consultancy for complicated medical cases.

“If the experts advise a test not conducted by UHWCs, the sample collection facility for the particular test will be provided by UHWCs,” said the order issued to the chief medical officers across the state.

According to health department officials, the selection of place for setting up UHWCs had been done on the basis of vulnerability assessment and mapping of the urban areas, slums/vulnerable areas and areas with no primary healthcare facility.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors, said, “UHWCs are being opened in areas with no primary health facility. Hence, the accessibility to medical services of people in these areas will increase and they will not have to travel to district hospitals for basic medical advice and diagnosis, thereby reducing load on bigger hospitals.”

The UHWCs will have an outpatient department (OPD) room, another room for vaccination, a waiting and registration area, one wellness room and a separate day care room.

Each room size has been defined. For example, the OPD will be a 100-square feet room and waiting room and registration 210 square feet.

The UHWCs are being opened in districts with over 50,000 urban population.

