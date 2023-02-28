Uttar Pradesh will soon get 79 new women police outposts and counselling centres will also be set up across 74 districts of the state.

Three women’s PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) battalions are also being established, a statement issued by the Mission Shakti office said.

While some of these police outposts have already been set up with links to the women stations of the respective districts, others are still in the process of being built and are yet to become functional.

The ones being set up in Lucknow will be linked to the women station in Hazratganj. Three such police outposts have already been set up and are operational in Ghaziabad.

Inspector Brajeshlata, who oversees Mission Shakti programmes in Meerut, said: “The mahila thanas are often not accessible to those who live in the rural areas. The chowkis are being set up to make it easier for them to access police services.

“In Meerut, so far, one such chowki has been set up and it is linked to the mahila thana. May be, more such chowkis will come up as and when the need arises.”

As for the PAC battalions, recruitments are underway according to information from the office of the additional director general (PAC) headquarters.

“The battalions are being established in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun, and the recruitment process is underway. As many as 3,786 posts have been sanctioned by the government for the three proposed battalions,” a police spokesperson said.

A state institute of forensic sciences will soon be established in Lucknow.

