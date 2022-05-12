INDIA

UP to get new elephant reserve soon

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh will soon get a new elephant called ‘Terai Elephant reserve (TER)’, under the Central government’s project elephant initiative.

The new reserve will be developed in the joint forest area of Dudhwa and Pilibhit tiger reserves in Uttar Pradesh and is likely to be notified within two months.

Sanjay Singh, the chief wildlife warden of Uttar Pradesh, said, “The new elephant reserve, which has been approved in-principle by the Government of India, will be known as Terai Elephant Reserve (TER). The project aims to protect wild elephants, their habitats and corridors. Additionally, the reserve would also help in mitigating human-elephant conflict in the Terai region, thereby, protecting farmers and villagers living in the Indo-Nepal border areas of Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri.”

Singh further said, “We will not need to frame any additional rules and regulations for TER as the norms of an elephant reserve have precise similarities with those of a tiger reserve in terms of ensuring the safety, security and the protection of forest and wildlife.”

The TER will stretch over 3,000 square kilometres.

“As per a 2020 estimation exercise, the DTR presently has 149 wild elephants in addition to 25 camp pachyderms including male, female and calves. Many of the total wild elephants in DTR had migrated from Royal Shuklaphanta wildlife sanctuary of Nepal to find their new home in DTR due to conducive conditions of food, water and unhindered shelter,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the divisional forest officer of PTR, Naveen Khandelwal, said that after the notification of TER is issued, the farmers of many Pilibhit villages, including Ramnagra, Dhakia Talluke Mahrajpur, Gunhan, Gorakhdibbi and others, would be brought under the broader aspects of compensation against the damage to their crops caused by Nepalese elephants every year in monsoon season.

They will then be eligible to claim the financial assistance extended by the union government in addition to the one given by the state.

20220512-105402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women career scientists still face gender bias: UNESCO

    105-year-old Tripura woman vaccinated, CM greets

    SC Collegium approves elevation of 6 judicial officers as judges at...

    Haryana groom prints 1500 marriage cards demanding MSP law guarantee