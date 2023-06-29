The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), are set to open 6,609 new fuel stations in Uttar Pradesh.

The companies are undertaking the expansion of their retail outlet network to cater to the rising demand. The expansion will cater to emerging markets such as urban areas, upcoming highways, agricultural pockets, rural, remote, and far-flung areas in the state.

According to official sources, IOCL will open 3,275 fuel stations, while BPCL 1,834 and HPCL 1500.

Currently, there are a total 10,170 fuel stations in the 75 districts of the state.

“The expansion of the retail outlet network will not only address the growing energy needs but will also create employment opportunities. Oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) want to encourage entrepreneurs to seize this chance to be associated with the retail outlet dealership sector. Due to economic development in the country, land has become scarce and costly along the highways and other roads, therefore it is an opportunity for those people who have land along the highways and other roads to either lease their land for fuel stations or own and operate one,” said an official.

The last opportunity for setting up a fuel station was offered by the OMCs in 2018. Now, the OMCs have invited applications from prospective candidates for setting up fuel stations.

In Lucknow, which has 259 fuel stations, the plan is to open another 232 fuel stations.

To simplify the dealer selection process and align with the government’s emphasis on ease of doing business, the OMCs have introduced user-friendly online applications and simplified application forms.

While availability of suitable land at the advertised location/stretch is crucial, applicants for SC/ST locations can still apply without land initially, but they are expected to offer land when called for.

The selection process will involve a computerised draw of lots or bid opening conducted by an independent agency to enhance transparency.

