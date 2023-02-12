INDIALIFESTYLE

UP to have its own Dal Lake in Prayagraj

Lawayankala, located a few kilometres from Sangam in trans-Yamuna area in Prayagraj, will soon emerge as the best example of river tourism on the Ganga.

Lawayankala is dotted with island-like cropping of rocks and sand bases mid river and has a sizeable number of Gangetic dolphins.

A proposal to invest Rs 75 crore has been made by an investor Tanmay Kishore Agarwal at the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2023 for developing Lawayankala like the Dal Lake of Kashmir.

Tourists here will not only be able to enjoy boat rides but also stays complete with yummy snacks and food on board houseboats soon.

“The ‘Ganga Dweep’ is envisioned as a river tourism project on an island in Gangapur and Dhuipur Kachhar areas of Lawayankala in Prayagraj.

A Vedic tent city on the island, houseboats, floating jetties, boats and catamarans will be part of the project to showcase the Ganga dolphins and life along the holy Ganga,” said investor Tanmay Kishore Agarwal who belongs to Prayagraj.

The initiative will focus on spirituality, meditation, Ayurvedic and Yoga practices apart from hosting high-end Vedic weddings to spiritual discourses on river cruise that will take the holy experiences to a new level, he added.

“To promote Yoga, a meditation centre will be opened here and another centre will be set up for Ayurveda treatments. We also plan to install gentle sound systems here through which tunes of devotional songs will be heard throughout the day,” he said.

The project would also provide direct employment to around 50 people, said Tanmay, who has submitted the investment intent form online through the state government designated ‘Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency’.

Regional tourism officer, Prayagraj, Aparajita Singh said her department has received a number of projects for cruises and other such initiatives.

“We will look into the details of all proposals and assess them on their merit. Only those which meet the norms of not causing environmental pollution and adhere to set guidelines of the state government regarding cuisine to serve and other aspects would be given a go ahead,” she said.

