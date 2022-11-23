To bring down the rate of maternal and infant mortality in Uttar Pradesh, the state health department plans to have mother and child wings in 35 cities.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The state’s maternal and infant mortality contributes significantly to the national data and for it to come down, the rates must reduce in UP. Therefore, the state has planned these new units.”

He said that each of these wings will have 100 beds besides testing equipment and new-born corners.

An additional work force would be engaged to manage the work. In this process, 1,750 workers, including doctors, would be appointed on contractual basis.

The expenditure incurred would be borne through the National Health Mission. The minister also said that these units will unburden the big centres in the cities besides checking wastage of time in transporting a patient to a better centre.

Officials said that an estimated 55 lakh women deliver babies in the state each year.

A significant number of them suffer with pre or post-natal complications. Even a small mistake translates into loss of life and reflects upon crucial development indicators of infant, child or maternal mortality rate.

20221123-084405