HEALTHINDIA

UP to have mother-child units in 35 cities

NewsWire
0
0

To bring down the rate of maternal and infant mortality in Uttar Pradesh, the state health department plans to have mother and child wings in 35 cities.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said, “The state’s maternal and infant mortality contributes significantly to the national data and for it to come down, the rates must reduce in UP. Therefore, the state has planned these new units.”

He said that each of these wings will have 100 beds besides testing equipment and new-born corners.

An additional work force would be engaged to manage the work. In this process, 1,750 workers, including doctors, would be appointed on contractual basis.

The expenditure incurred would be borne through the National Health Mission. The minister also said that these units will unburden the big centres in the cities besides checking wastage of time in transporting a patient to a better centre.

Officials said that an estimated 55 lakh women deliver babies in the state each year.

A significant number of them suffer with pre or post-natal complications. Even a small mistake translates into loss of life and reflects upon crucial development indicators of infant, child or maternal mortality rate.

20221123-084405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cuba reports 1,156 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

    BA.2 variant found in Bengaluru, experts warn of fourth wave

    Covid patients make beeline for Peepal tree in UP district

    Biden receives updated Covid-19 booster