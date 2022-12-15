To ensure good governance at the grassroots level, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to hold Gram Chaupals in villages in order to monitor development schemes.

The state rural development department will take up at least three villages in every district, each Saturday, to review the level and quality of development projects.

The scheme has paid rich dividends for the BJP in Gujarat and has helped in bridging the urban-rural divide.

Rural development commissioner G.S. Priyadarshi said that the department would issue a formal order soon.

“Visiting villages and holding Chaupals would help the department to conduct a reality check of various development schemes,” he said.

The department also plans to conduct videography of Gram Chaupals to be held in villages.

Sources said the department plans to depute officials from the level of block development officer and above to gauge the level of development in the villages and plug the loopholes.

The step can help the state government in implementation of schemes like the PM Awas Yojana Rural (PMAYR), CM Awas Yojana and usage of MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds.

