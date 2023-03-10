The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to organise the ground-breaking ceremony of proposals worth at least Rs 16 lakh crore received during the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in the second week of August.

The event will be a showcase for industrialisation and development in the state as the country moves towards the 2024 general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Central ministers, along with investors from across the world will be invited to the event, according to a state government spokesman.

During the three-day GIS held in February, the state government signed MoUs of Rs 34.09 lakh crore with both foreign and domestic investors.

The event was inaugurated by Modi while President Draupadi Murmu was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Officials said preparations have already begun for the ground-breaking ceremony and Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow is among the venues being considered for the programme.

“The government is holding talks with investors with whom MoUs were signed during the GIS regarding their participation in the ground-breaking ceremony,” said the government spokesperson.

“Those who are ready to execute their investment proposals immediately will be provided a platform through this ceremony. Discussions have started with such investors and their names are likely to be finalized soon,” he said.

He said details regarding proposals, land requirement, subsidies for each such investor were being collected and added that directions had also been issued to all development authorities and district magistrates to ensure availability of land for the projects.

Various ministers have been tasked with ensuring that projects are grounded. Each MoU that was signed under the GIS umbrella is being monitored by senior officials.

An Investment Implementation Unit is being set up in each department and will be headed by a secretary level officer. These units will be responsible for ensuring implementation of all MoUs signed under their departments.

Officials of the level of special secretary and above have been given the responsibility of monitoring the investments sector wise.

A call centre will also be started soon to assist foreign investors.

