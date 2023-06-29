In a first, Uttar Pradesh will launch ‘one tap, one tree’ campaign from July 1. As part of this, free saplings would be distributed with each new tap connection in rural areas of the state.

Over 5-lakh saplings would be distributed within a week of the launch of the campaign that is aimed at expanding green cover while ensuring potable tap water in rural areas.

Anurag Srivastava, principal secretary, Namami Gange and the Rural Water Supply Department directed officials to conduct a plantation drive on a massive scale between July 1 and 7.

The campaign is being launched jointly by the Namami Gange Programme and Rural Water Supply Department.

“Under the Har-Ghar-Jal scheme, each beneficiary will be provided a sapling along with tap connection in the state,” said the government spokesman.

“Saplings will be planted outside the homes of those who have got tap water connections. They would also be planted near overhead tanks, at pump houses as well as at water treatment plants. UP has the distinction of providing maximum tap water connections under Har Ghar Jal scheme among all states in the country. Every day, 40,000 to 42,000 new connections are being provided to families in rural areas of UP,” he stated.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said, “While making efforts to improve the present situation, the Yogi Adityanath government is also concerned about the future. The campaign bears testimony to this. The initiative will ensure that our future generations have access to clean drinking water and can breathe in a cleaner environment.”

The Jal Samitis and other organisations have been entrusted with the task of carrying out plantation drives at district, block and gram panchayat levels. These organisations will also conduct environment-based programmes and spread awareness among villagers about saving the environment and water, according to the release.

“They will educate people about diseases caused due to water contamination and ways to prevent it. They would also discuss ways to raise awareness about techniques to conserve rainwater. Plantations will be carried out in villages, near water overhead tanks in blocks, panchayat campuses and water treatment plants,” the spokesman said.

