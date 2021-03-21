Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will establish three Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) women battalions, named after female warriors.

The three battalions will be named after Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi, and Jhalkaribai who sacrificed their lives during India’s freedom struggle.

“Avantibai Women Battalion, Uda Devi Women Battalion, and Jhalkari Bai Women Battalion will be set up in Badaun, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, respectively. All the formalities regarding the setting up of the battalions have been completed,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He said that Bundelkhand had played a vital role in the freedom struggle and that Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi, Rani Avantibai Lodhi in Ramgarh were leading this movement.

“When the kings of different regions were supporting the British to protect their reign and their throne, these female warriors remained firm on their stand against them. They fought fiercely to protect the country till their last breath,” he said.

While Rani Laxmi Bai belonged to a Brahmin family, Uda Devi belonged to the Pasi community and Jhalkari Bai was from the Kori community.

In the ‘Sankalp Patra’ of the Yogi government, it was mentioned the setting up three PAC women battalions in the province for the protection of women.

Taking inspiration from these warriors, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the empowerment campaign ‘Mission Shakti’ for the safety and security of women.

The Chief Minister also informed that “under this campaign, it is mandatory to appoint 20 per cent women in Uttar Pradesh’s police force so that every woman feels safe and protected”.

–IANS

ksk/