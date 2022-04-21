HEALTHINDIA

UP to open health sub-centres for infants

NewsWire
0
0

In order to provide better treatment to the new-borns, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a New-born Stabilisation Unit and Special New-born Care Unit in every district of the state, along with the expansion of the number of beds.

At present, there are 12 bedded special new-born care units for infants in the women’s hospitals of the state, whose number will be increased rapidly.

A government spokesperson said that a target of setting up 10,000 new sub-centres has been set in the next five years. With the opening of these health sub-centres, rural people will get many facilities within their own locality.

These centres will have arrangements for maternal health, child health, immunisation, adolescent health, diabetes, blood pressure check-up, communicable and non-communicable disease management, and treatment.

Along with this, yoga and exercise, counselling, school health education, and emergency medical facilities will also be available.

Apart from immunisation and maternal health check-up, treatment facilities are provided with measures to prevent seasonal diseases, such as tuberculosis and malaria.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worked rapidly at the grassroots level to improve the rural and urban health facilities across Uttar Pradesh. As a result, there has been a significant reduction in referral cases from small hospitals to big hospitals.

The state government is continuously working to improve the infrastructure of health facilities.

In the past five years, as many as 5,000 new health sub-centres have been opened across the state. The Health Department has been asked to make arrangements for the necessary equipment, doctors, and paramedical staff at these new sub-centres.

20220421-101402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    795 foreign Covid-19 variant cases reported in India

    No new Covid cases in Puducherry for third straight day

    Karnataka sees Covid tally fall below four digits, 21 deaths

    Bihar lacks facility to test Omicron variant of Covid-19