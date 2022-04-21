In order to provide better treatment to the new-borns, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a New-born Stabilisation Unit and Special New-born Care Unit in every district of the state, along with the expansion of the number of beds.

At present, there are 12 bedded special new-born care units for infants in the women’s hospitals of the state, whose number will be increased rapidly.

A government spokesperson said that a target of setting up 10,000 new sub-centres has been set in the next five years. With the opening of these health sub-centres, rural people will get many facilities within their own locality.

These centres will have arrangements for maternal health, child health, immunisation, adolescent health, diabetes, blood pressure check-up, communicable and non-communicable disease management, and treatment.

Along with this, yoga and exercise, counselling, school health education, and emergency medical facilities will also be available.

Apart from immunisation and maternal health check-up, treatment facilities are provided with measures to prevent seasonal diseases, such as tuberculosis and malaria.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has worked rapidly at the grassroots level to improve the rural and urban health facilities across Uttar Pradesh. As a result, there has been a significant reduction in referral cases from small hospitals to big hospitals.

The state government is continuously working to improve the infrastructure of health facilities.

In the past five years, as many as 5,000 new health sub-centres have been opened across the state. The Health Department has been asked to make arrangements for the necessary equipment, doctors, and paramedical staff at these new sub-centres.

