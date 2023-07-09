INDIA

UP to opt for solar fencing to save crops from stray cattle

NewsWire
0
0

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to set up solar fences under the Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to safeguard crops from stray and wild animals, a government spokesperson has said.

The aim is to protect the standing crops in the field from animal attacks without harming the animals.

‘Under this scheme, farmers will be able to install solar fencing around their fields, which will have a low-current flow of only 12 volts along with the sound of sirens. This will only shock animals, causing them no harm,” the spokesman explained.

The government will provide a subsidy of 60 per cent, or Rs 1.43 lakh per hectare, to small and marginal farmers for this purpose.

The agriculture department has prepared a draft of this scheme, which will soon be sent to the cabinet. After receiving the cabinet’s approval, it will be implemented in Bundelkhand as a model.

“It has been found that animals cause more damage to standing crops when they do not have anything to eat nearby, and pastureland is essential for this purpose.

“To free pastureland from illegal encroachments, the department of animal husbandry and dairy development in UP is launching a campaign from July 11 to August 25,” he said.

2023070936201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Female job seekers at Bill Gates’ private office asked sexually explicit...

    Man ties car with ropes in flood-hit Telangana town

    Three of family drown in Gujarat flood, two rescued

    Mundka fire: Delhi HC directs trial court to expeditiously decide on...