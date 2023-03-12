INDIA

UP to opt for video conferencing in courts for select prisoners

Hearing of prisoners, who have not appeared before the court for more than a year, will soon be heard through video conferencing in Uttar Pradesh.

A trial of this is likely to begin soon.

The UP government has also mooted another proposal of allowing bail from police station to such prisoners who have been sentenced for under seven years.

The Department of Prison Administration and Reforms has moved the proposal which now awaits the nod of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The government spokesman said that there were many prisoners in the UP jails, who were not being summoned for appearance by the court due to transfer and other reasons. So, the department has recommended running their trials through video conferencing.

As per figures given by the department, 232 prisoners in different jails of the state have not appeared in court for a year or more, due to transfer of these prisoners from one jail to another.

“Subsequently, the hearing of their cases gets obstructed. In such a situation, the hearing of their stalled cases can be resumed through trial through video conferencing,” the spokesman said.

The department has also recommended that those prisoners who have been sentenced from three months to seven years, should be given bail from police stations.

