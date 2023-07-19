INDIA

UP to organise ‘Shiksha Chaupal’ to accelerate progress in kids

NewsWire
0
1

The Uttar Pradesh government will organise ‘Shiksha Chaupal’ to accelerate learning process in children.

The ‘Chaupal’ will be organised every month at the community level in three villages of each development block under the leadership of the block education officer (BLO).

The initiative is aimed at providing a boost to the ‘Nipun Bharat Mission’, enhance community participation and involvement of guardians.

Instructions have been issued to all Basic Education Officers by the state project director’s office.

Vijay Kiran Anand, director of school education has ordered that the BLOs will ensure extensive promotions and publicity of the ‘Shiksha Chaupal’ in their respective development blocks after determining the venue and date of the programme, a week prior to the actual event to maximise community participation.

The relevant teachers and guardians shall also be invited to attend the Chaupal, according to Anand.

The duration of the Chaupal will be around an hour.

Local public representatives, administrative officials, intellectuals, media representatives and others would be invited to the Chaupal where a deadline would be fixed to make the schools proficient.

“The principals, guardians and members of the school management committee of the schools that have achieved the ‘nipun’ target in Shiksha Chaupal would be honoured along with children who have excelled in various fields. Thus, an effective strategy would be developed to organise Shiksha Chaupal in three different villages every month and parents will be encouraged to send their children to school regularly and establish communication with teachers to ensure the attainment of desired learning outcomes,” the official said.

Special discussions on the strategies implemented by the BLO would be held and parents will be motivated to download the ‘Nipun Lakshya’ app.

