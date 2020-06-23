UP to set up COVID-19 help desks across the state

Lucknow, June 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to set up COVID-19 help desks in every police station, hospital, revenue office, development block in the state.

The COVID-19 help desks will remain functional from morning to evening.

According to a government spokesman, the help desks will provide all possible information related to the pandemic and help people.

The chief minister has asked officials to submit a list of help desks to him at the earliest. Chief Medical Officers (CMO) in every district have been asked to cooperate in setting up the help desks.

Adityanath told said that the help desks should be involved in the campaign of medical screening, testing and surveillance of coronavirus cases.

He further said that the need to wear masks should be publicised through the public address systems in cities, towns and villages.

He further asked officials to spruce up cow shelters so that mishaps do not happen during the monsoon.

–IANS

amita/kr