UP to start 6 more viral load testing centres

NewsWire
Uttar Pradesh will start six new viral load testing centres, focusing on testing of hepatitis B and C patients, said Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio.

“The testing will be free of cost,” Pathak said in a statement.

The National Viral Hepatitis Control Program was started in 2017 and six model treatment centres are running in the state with a total 81 treatment centres.

There are five state labs and seven other viral load laboratories.

To improve the testing and treatment facility, six more viral load centres are to be started soon.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors, said: “The viral load of hepatitis refers to the amount of virus present in the bloodstream. This blood test measures the amount of hepatitis virus or viral load in the blood of chronically infected patients. Viral load helps in deciding line of treatment and dose of drug.”

Till October 2022, a total 29,776 hepatitis C patients were registered at the centres and 16,111 had completed treatment. Also, 2,290 hepatitis B patients are under treatment.

Symptoms of hepatitis include tiredness, reduced hunger, nausea, headache, and visibly yellow eyes. The liver gets swollen.

“Liver diseases are increasing and with precaution we can ensure we remain safe from the infection. The state is committed to providing free treatment to patients,” said Pathak.

