In a new initiative to boost innovation in higher education institutions, the Uttar Pradesh government is soon going to start e-learning parks in 120 degree colleges of the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been emphasising on transforming the education sector at a rapid pace, with focus on primary, higher and medical education. Emphasis is on preparing the students for the tech-driven world.

The government is making all efforts to make the youth of Uttar Pradesh technologically sound and empower them.

According to the government spokesman, the higher education department has already completed the work of setting up of 87 e-learning parks in the state and in the next 100 days, the department will complete the work of remaining.

This will greatly benefit the students in rural areas where the internet connectivity is slow and students face difficulties in online learning.

Education activities will also get a boost with the facility of e-learning park, as well as it will be easy to disseminate government schemes in remote and backward areas of the village.

These e-learning parks will be equipped with computer, internet connection, and Wi-Fi facilities along with a digital library.

In the next 100 days, the department is going to launch the ABACUS-UP portal through which various aspects of students and teachers will be linked, the spokesman further said.

The state level Academic Bank of Credit ABACUS-UP portal is part of NEP.

All higher education institutes that come under the preview of NEP-20 have also been asked to upload data of students and teachers on the ABACUS-UP portal.

Grants to be approved by the department for research and development scheme will be allowed to only those colleges, whose data of students and teachers enrolled under NEP 2020 will be uploaded on ABACUS-UP portal.

20220505-152644