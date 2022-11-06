As part of its drive to protect wildlife, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to upgrade Amangarh tiger reserve, located adjacent to the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, and name it as ‘New Jim Corbett’.

The government is going to launch a campaign to protect the areas where tigers move in order to provide safe haven for the local variable wildlife population and to protect the unique forest area

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for this in a high level meeting, and is expected to be approved by the Cabinet soon.

A forest area, spread over 80 square kilometers in Amangarh of Bijnor district, will be made a tiger safari.

In addition, it will also be linked to eco and Ganga tourism. Apart from this, world tourist destination-like facilities will also be made available for the tourists here. With this, the locals will get new employment opportunities.

The number of tigers in Uttar Pradesh is 173. Being a part of the Jim Corbett park, a large number of tigers are also present in this forest area. Along with tiger safari, tourists coming here will also be delighted to see many types of birds, flora, as well as rivers, waterfalls, and mountains. Apart from this, they can see leopards, tigers and deer from close range.

Apart from jungle safari, activities like elephant ride, camping, and trekking can also be enjoyed in this area. A mahout will be arranged for an elephant ride. At the same time, trainers will be kept for camping and trekking. With this, tourists will be able to enjoy their trip with complete safety.

All arrangements will be made here for the tourists’ stay. Along with government retiring rooms with modern facilities, private hotels will also be opened here.The government will also provide the facility of a resort and canteen for food.

Tourists coming to Amangarh will also get to enjoy Ganga tourism. Bijnor’s Mahatma Vidur Ki Kuti, Balawali, and Ganga Barrage of are being included in the Ganga circuit.

Amangarh is also included in the Yogi government’s One District One Destination (ODOD) scheme. Under this, it will be linked to eco-tourism, and tourists can spend their holidays along the banks of pools or lakes. It will also be a very suitable place as a one-day-tour.

The Chief Minister believes that cultural, religious and forest tourism of UP will play an important role in making the state’s economy one trillion dollars.

State Forest and Environment Minister, Arun Kumar Saxena, said: “Part of Jim Corbett Park falls in Amangarh. We are considering to name it New Jim Corbett. Tigers roam a lot in this part. Therefore it is very important to protect them. That is why the government is working very fast in this direction. It will be approved in the cabinet. After that its blueprint will be ready.”

“India has been working towards tiger conservation for the last two decades. As a result of this, the number of tigers in the country has doubled in the last 8 years,” he added.

After Dudhwa, Pilibhit and Amangarh, Ranipur in Chitrakoot has been declared as the fourth Tiger Reserve in UP. Ranipur wildlife Sanctuary has been given the status of 53rd Tiger Reserve of the country by the Central government.

India is famous for tiger conservation. There were only nine tiger reserves in the country in 1973, which have now increased to 53.

