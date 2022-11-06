INDIA

UP to upgrade Amangarh tiger reserve, rename it as ‘New Jim Corbett’

NewsWire
0
0

As part of its drive to protect wildlife, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to upgrade Amangarh tiger reserve, located adjacent to the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, and name it as ‘New Jim Corbett’.

The government is going to launch a campaign to protect the areas where tigers move in order to provide safe haven for the local variable wildlife population and to protect the unique forest area

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for this in a high level meeting, and is expected to be approved by the Cabinet soon.

A forest area, spread over 80 square kilometers in Amangarh of Bijnor district, will be made a tiger safari.

In addition, it will also be linked to eco and Ganga tourism. Apart from this, world tourist destination-like facilities will also be made available for the tourists here. With this, the locals will get new employment opportunities.

The number of tigers in Uttar Pradesh is 173. Being a part of the Jim Corbett park, a large number of tigers are also present in this forest area. Along with tiger safari, tourists coming here will also be delighted to see many types of birds, flora, as well as rivers, waterfalls, and mountains. Apart from this, they can see leopards, tigers and deer from close range.

Apart from jungle safari, activities like elephant ride, camping, and trekking can also be enjoyed in this area. A mahout will be arranged for an elephant ride. At the same time, trainers will be kept for camping and trekking. With this, tourists will be able to enjoy their trip with complete safety.

All arrangements will be made here for the tourists’ stay. Along with government retiring rooms with modern facilities, private hotels will also be opened here.The government will also provide the facility of a resort and canteen for food.

Tourists coming to Amangarh will also get to enjoy Ganga tourism. Bijnor’s Mahatma Vidur Ki Kuti, Balawali, and Ganga Barrage of are being included in the Ganga circuit.

Amangarh is also included in the Yogi government’s One District One Destination (ODOD) scheme. Under this, it will be linked to eco-tourism, and tourists can spend their holidays along the banks of pools or lakes. It will also be a very suitable place as a one-day-tour.

The Chief Minister believes that cultural, religious and forest tourism of UP will play an important role in making the state’s economy one trillion dollars.

State Forest and Environment Minister, Arun Kumar Saxena, said: “Part of Jim Corbett Park falls in Amangarh. We are considering to name it New Jim Corbett. Tigers roam a lot in this part. Therefore it is very important to protect them. That is why the government is working very fast in this direction. It will be approved in the cabinet. After that its blueprint will be ready.”

“India has been working towards tiger conservation for the last two decades. As a result of this, the number of tigers in the country has doubled in the last 8 years,” he added.

After Dudhwa, Pilibhit and Amangarh, Ranipur in Chitrakoot has been declared as the fourth Tiger Reserve in UP. Ranipur wildlife Sanctuary has been given the status of 53rd Tiger Reserve of the country by the Central government.

India is famous for tiger conservation. There were only nine tiger reserves in the country in 1973, which have now increased to 53.

20221106-083603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taste buds tingle in Ramzan, Navratri in Lucknow

    IPL 2022: Royal Challengers humble Rajasthan Royals by four wickets

    Stimac names 41 probables for camp ahead of Asian Cup 2023...

    Punjab CM drives bus, leads cavalcade of 58 news ones