Excise remains a top revenue grosser in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive year.

The revenue was higher by 14 per cent as compared to the previous fiscal year (2021-22) when the state registered a collection of Rs 36,321 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh excise department has created a record by generating revenue of Rs 41,250 crore during the 2022-23 financial year.

The excise revenue collection is not only the highest in the state so far but it has also surpassed all other states in the country.

Another major achievement was that not a single death was reported in the state due to consumption of illicit liquor in the past one year.

According to officials, in 2017-18, the department started working to make the excise policy robust as well as flexible to allow more players to make the market competitive.

At that time, UP touched a revenue of Rs 17,320 crore.

Removal of unnecessary entry barriers brought an increased number of foreign liquor, beer, country-made liquor and alcoholic beverages brands, an official said.

Riding on positive sentiments, the department achieved the highest compound annual growth rate over the past six years in the country (by notching 15.5 per cent of mean annual growth).

Additional chief secretary, excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, “While revenue is one part, strong enforcement drives helped us in curbing bootlegging. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the supply of soda ash due to which a shortage of glass bottles persisted for three months last year.”

“Manufacturing and supply of UP liquor (premium country-made liquor sold in glass bottles) came to a standstill, otherwise our revenues would have been even higher,” he said.

Excise commissioner, Senthil C Pandian, said that switching to an end-to-end online regime for approvals and compliances brought in more transparency and helped in attracting new companies and players.

“Without the support from the top level in the government, bringing in reforms in the working of the department would not have been possible. All stakeholders can see the results now,” he said.

Six years ago, Karnataka occupied the top spot in the country with the revenue collection of Rs 17,949 crore (2017-18).

In 2022-23, Karnataka could garner Rs 29,790 crore through excise duty.

During the same period, Uttar Pradesh took a big leap from Rs 17,320 crore to Rs 41,250 crore.

