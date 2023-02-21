INDIALIFESTYLE

UP Tourism’s ‘stressed’ senior official jumps off Mumbai building

NewsWire
0
0

A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department jumped off a building at Tilak Nagar in north-east Mumbai, ostensibly owing to work stress, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Vimleshkumar Banarsidas Auditya, 59. The incident happened around 8.15 a.m. at the Tara Gagan Housing 95-B building, said Tilaknagar Police Station Senior Police Inspector Sunil Kale.

According to Kale, Auditya jumped off the second floor of the building and was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital in a seriously injured condition, where he succumbed later.

The police questioned his wife, Rama Auditya, who informed that her husband was a qualified engineer and worked with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department offices at the World Trade Centre in south Mumbai.

Earlier, he was serving as the Deputy Director of Tourism at the Lucknow head office, but had resigned two months ago owing to work stress and living away from home, but was asked by the Uttar Pradesh government to continue in service till March 31.

Kale said that the family has not filed any complaint with them yet, but the police are investigating the case further to ascertain the motives behind the victim’s decision, and related issues.

20230221-183205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SP leader, wife die within hours of each other

    Man held for sharing wife’s obscene pics on social media

    Indian regulator sends notices to Ola, Uber for unfair trade practices

    Cong high command thought Rajasthan is Punjab but checkmated