A local trader has alleged that a man lodged in the district jail here in connection with a double murder case called him up and demanded Rs 5 lakh as extortion money.

Police, however, said that prima facie it appeared that the trader himself had a criminal record and was making false claims to implicate the accused.

They added that further investigations were on in the case.

The trader Zia-ul-Haq lodged an FIR claiming that he received an extortion call from Jalaluddin, currently lodged in Sultanpur district jail in connection with a double murder case.

SHO, Kotwali, Ram Ashish Upadhyay said Zia claimed that Jalaluddin called him and asked him to pay Rs 5 lakh as protection money.

Zia said that from November 2022 to March 2023, he was also lodged in jail where he met Jalaluddin. He said that while he got bail, Jalaluddin was still in jail and was threatening him.

“Zia alleged two other men, one of them identified as Riyaz, were also involved,” Upadhyay said.

He said that the matter, which seemed suspicious, would be thoroughly investigated before action is initiated.

2023072042125