The prestigious La Martiniere Girls’ College in Lucknow has been shut for two days after two students tested positive for Covid-19.

The students are of classes 2 and 6 and are siblings.

Parents of the students informed the school principal Ashrita Dass about their children testing Covid-positive on Sunday.

“We have closed the school for two days. No online or offline class of any standard will be held for two days. We are requesting the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for complete sanitisation of the campus,” Dass said.

She added that the board examination scheduled on Monday will be held after complete sanitisation of the school campus.

However, the State Health department will be conducting contact tracing of the two infected students and testing all those persons who came in contact with them.

“We will be conducting deep sanitisation of the premises on Monday and Tuesday when the school is shut. The principal will also provide us with the list of people the children may have come in touch for contact tracing,” said Lucknow Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Milind Wardhan.

“The parents of the students are also Covid-positive but there is no travel history associated with either of the four people. The students had mild symptoms of cold after which the family got tested and all four of them tested positive,” he added.

