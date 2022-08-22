INDIA

UP: Two men on bike electrocuted, child survives

Two bikers were electrocuted to death after a high-tension power line fell on them near Kakrala power house in Alapur area.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Shakir Ali, 58, and his cousin Qaiser Ali, 55, along with a grandchild Ahil, were heading towards Kakrala town for some work.

They came in contact with the power line which was hung on a wooden pole and had got uprooted due to wind.

Shakir Ali and Qaiser Ali received serious burn injuries and succumbed during treatment. Their grandson survived with minor burns.

The family of the victims have given a written complaint against power corporation limited at Alapur police station and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

SHO Alapur police station Sanjay Singh said, “The victims were going to see their guava orchard when a high tension power line fell on them.”

