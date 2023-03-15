BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UP: Verification of beneficiary farmers from May

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a drive from May 1 to May 30 to verify the credentials of beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and to benefit more eligible farmers.

The state’s Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said an amount of Rs 52,000 crore had been transferred to the bank accounts of 26 crore farmers since the Centre introduced the scheme in 2018.

He noted that still many eligible farmers were not able to avail the scheme because they did not link their Aadhaar details to their bank accounts or had not made available their land-holding details.

On the other hand, there were others who got benefits of the scheme despite not being eligible, he added.

“We have decided to launch a mega drive from May 1 to 30 where lekhpals would verify land records and upload the same on a website. Class one and class two officers of the department will visit districts to ensure that the saturation work is being done properly.”

He said the purchase of rye, sarson, chana and masoor at minimum support price will start from April 1.

20230315-083602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Availability of ESG experts major roadblock for India to realise its...

    Indian equities end year on positive note with all sectoral indices...

    ‘Can’t allow in toto’: SC rejects CEC’s recommendation for lifting mining...

    FIIs outflows of $2.3 bn in Oct after two straight months...