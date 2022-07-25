A hyena, spotted on the outskirts of Kanpur in Rehnus village in Maharajpur area, has finally been caught after a chase.

People working in the fields raised an alarm when they saw the hyena on the banks of the lake on Sunday.

Hearing the noise, more villagers rushed to the spot with lathis and sticks. The hyena tried to flee but the villagers caught it after a brief chase with the help of a net.

On getting information, Manoj Kumar, in-charge of Sunela police outpost rushed to the spot and told the forest department officials about the wild animal being captured.

Later, a forest team came and identified the animal as striped hyena (Hyaena hyaena) and took the animal with them.

The hyena had first been spotted in the area about 10 days ago.

Since then, the locals were on the lookout for the animal and had started keeping their cattle and children inside their houses.

