Ace India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Saturday was announced as the vice-captain of UP Warriorz ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Hailing from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Deepti was among the most wanted Indian players at the inaugural player auction. Deepti, 25, a crucial part of the Indian women’s team set-up, bagged six wickets in five matches as India reached the semifinals of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

“As someone from Uttar Pradesh, I am not only extremely happy to be part of the UP Warriorz team but also delighted to be named the vice-captain for the team. Along with captain Alyssa Healy, and the other senior players, we hope we can make the team function well and play some fantastic cricket.”

“We hope our performances in the WPL can become a source of inspiration for the young women athletes in UP and we are keenly awaiting the start of the tournament,” Deepti said in an official statement.

Deepti had been a part of various teams in the women’s franchise cricket circuit, like turning out for Western Storm (Kia Super League), Sydney Thunder (WBBL), Birmingham Phoenix, and London Spirit (both The Hundred).

In the 30 games that Deepti has played in franchise cricket abroad, she has picked 32 wickets, scoring 394 runs as well. In India, during the now-defunct Women’s T20 Challenge, she has turned out for the Trailblazers and Velocity as well.

Deepti, who debuted in the format in 2016, has played 92 games in T20Is and is the leading wicket-taker for the Indian team, with 102 scalps to her name. She has also scored close to 941 runs in T20Is with two half-centuries to her name.

“Deepti Sharma is one of the most talented Indian cricketers and we are confident that her leadership qualities will shine through and she will be able to have a big impact.”

“The whole state of Uttar Pradesh is going to be watching their favourite daughter, and we are keen to see her succeed in her new role as vice-captain of the UP Warriorz,” said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited.

The UP Warriorz side, which is coached by England’s Jon Lewis, has Anju Jain as the assistant coach, while former Australian cricketers Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach and four-time World Champion Lisa Sthalekar is the team’s mentor.

The inaugural edition of the WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4-26. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium and D.Y. Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. The UP Warriorz open their campaign on March 5, when they face the Gujarat Giants at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on the second game of the day.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

