UP wildlife population grows with increase in green cover

The massive plantation campaign in Uttar Pradesh has had a positive impact on the wildlife population in the state.

According to a government spokesman, “The number of wild animals has increased significantly. In the last five years, the tiger population has increased from 118 to 173.

“Similarly, the number of elephants has also seen a substantial increase from 265 to 352.

“The number of storks has also grown from 13,670 to 17,586.”

The tiger count at the Pilibhit reserve has gone up from 25 in 2018 to 65 at present, he added.

According to the State of Forest Report-2021, Uttar Pradesh’s forest and tree cover has seen an increase of 794 square Kms recently. This achievement was a result of the massive tree plantation campaign undertaken in the state.

2023071840934

