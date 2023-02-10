BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the launch of the three-day Global Investors Summit 2023 being held here, said that Uttar Pradesh would drive India’s growth.

PM Modi said that developments were happening in the fields of electricity, connectivity and infrastructure in the state, only after the switch of power in 2017.

Adding that the change took in just six years, he said that Uttar Pradesh had become a centre of hope for the entire country.

Modi said that there was a time when UP was referred to by the acronym ‘Bimaru’, but the state had established a new identity in recent years.

The Prime Minister added that the state is now recognised for its good governance and improved law and order condition.

PM Modi said that there has been a tremendous improvement in the state’s infrastructure and it will be known as the only state in the country with five international airports.

PM Modi at the beginning of his speech said that he was the chief guest at the event, but since he was an MP from the state he was welcoming them.

