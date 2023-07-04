INDIA

UP will witness a Maharashtra-like situation, claim parties

Enthused by the developments in Maharashtra, BJP allies in Uttar Pradesh are predicting a possible split in the opposition parties and their alliances.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad, who heads the Nishad Party, said that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) would soon become part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Nishad said that NDA is going to expand and that BJP leaders are in touch with RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary who will take a decision very soon.

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale who was in Lucknow on Sunday had made a similar claim about RLD.

Chaudhary denied the speculation and said that his party would remain in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Chaudhary ruled out any truce with the BJP and said he will attend the next joint meeting of opposition parties scheduled in Karnataka.

When asked about his inching close to BJP, Jayant said that whatever Sanjay Nishad or Om Prakash Rajbhar says holds no meaning.

On the Uttar Pradesh going the Maharashtra way in politics, RLD Chief said that this is not the first time. Such splits have also happened in the past but ultimately the people would take a final call.

He added that legislators may switch loyalties but workers remain with the leader.

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on the other hand, claimed a possible split in SP.

Rajbhar said that SP legislators are not happy with their leader and there could be a revolt.

“Many legislators of Samajwadi Party are in touch and very soon there will be a Maharashtra-like situation here in UP also,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap also said that few of the legislators from opposition parties would soon join BJP.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav, however, rubbished all such claims and said that Rajbhar can take with him our legislators who are in his contact.

He said that the entire opposition will certainly give a tough fight to BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

SP leaders also said that Rajbhar had no authority to talk on such issues and he was only trying to garner publicity.

