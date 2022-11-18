A 23-year-old woman, who went missing from her home on November 8, has claimed in a video uploaded on Facebook that she got married “willingly, without any coercion”, but her father, a head constable in UP police, hounded her, her husband and her in-laws and has even abducted her father-in-law.

The woman, Parul Vashistha, claimed that her family was against the match as she is a Brahmin while her husband belongs to a backward community.

She had also met Amroha SP Aditya Langeh seeking protection.

The SP confirmed that the police have started a probe and the woman’s father has been detained for questioning.

Her father, Roop Kishor Sharma, had filed a missing report in Badaun, where he is posted, three days after she went missing.

In the video, the woman claimed that her father had filed a “false complaint” and that she was not abducted but is happily married, living with her husband, Ajay Pawar, in Jaggawala village under Didoli police station area in Amroha.

“My father-in-law, Padam Singh Pawar, was working in his field when he was taken away on Wednesday. This is my father’s doing. My in-laws’ lives are in danger, I want protection for them,” she can be heard saying in the minute-long video.

