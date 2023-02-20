INDIA

UP woman accuses neighbour of kidnapping & converting daughter

A woman has accused her neighbour, Waiz Mohammed, and his relatives of kidnapping her 19-year-old daughter and forcibly converting her religion.

The woman, in a complaint to the police, alleged that her daughter was so shocked that she lost her mental balance after the incident and even tried to commit suicide.

Police said that an FIR under Section 366 of the IPC (inducing woman to compel her for marriage) and under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, has been lodged.

SHO, Haidergarh, Ajay Tripathi, said that first a complaint related to a 19-year-old girl going missing was lodged in November.

The police recovered the girl on Saturday from the Lucknow-Barabanki border and handed her over to the family.

The mother of the girl, Suman Pathak has alleged that she was lured by her neighbour Waiz and his parents for a job. Later, she was forced to change her religion.

“Suman also claimed that her daughter was subjected to such a brutal torture that it has had an impact on her mental health,” said the SHO.

Tripathi added that the statements of the girl recovered are yet to be recorded in front of a magistrate.

“We will also ask her who abducted her and where she stayed from November to February,” said the SHO.

Police said that Suman used to eke out a living by washing dishes in the neighbourhood.

