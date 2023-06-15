INDIA

UP woman arrested for killing minor daughter

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur have arrested a woman for the murder of her 12-year-old daughter.

The arrest was made on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the woman’s brother in connection with the minor’s death.

The girl was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with severe slit throat injuries where she died during treatment.

Police said the woman’s husband had died of cancer three years ago and she was presently living with her second husband who did not approve of her keeping the minor in the house.

The accused, Priyanka Ojha, 38, was also under depression and had attacked two persons in the recent past.

Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said Priyanka is a resident of Vivek Nagar under Chanda police circle.

“Priyanka was cutting vegetables at home while her daughter was sitting beside her. Suddenly, Priyanka got angry with her over some issue and slashed her throat with the blade,” said Barma.

The relatives heard the cries of the girl and reached to find her in a pool of blood.

They took her to the community health centre, Chanda.

Doctors there referred her to the medical college but she succumbed to injuries.

Police said that Priyanka was apprehended on the complaint of her brother Ravi Ojha and later arrested.

